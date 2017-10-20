ABC has put in development drama Vows, from The Goldbergs‘ executive producer Doug Robinson and Sony Pictures TV.

Written and executive produced by David Hubbard, Vows marks the first drama sale for DRP Doug Robinson Productions, which Robinson launched in July with an overall deal at Sony Pictures TV Studios.

Told through the POV of four diverse and interconnected couples, Vows explores the whirlwind road to the altar and the profound journey that begins after we say, “I do.” It’s a modern look at love, commitment and the enigma that is marriage.

ABC

Robinson and Alison Greenspan executive produce via DRP. Sony TV is the studio.

Since launching DRP, Robinson, who has extensive comedy background as long-time partner at Happy Madison, has sold two comedy projects to ABC: a multi-camera family comedy with The Goldbergs‘ co-executive producer Dan Levy and executive producer Marc Firek, which has a put pilot commitment at the network, as well as Fertile with Annie Neal.

Hubbard previously wrote the drama Widow Detective, which went to pilot at CBS, directed by Davis Guggenheim and starring John Corbett.