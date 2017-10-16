ABC has put in development an hourlong gumshoe/family drama from Mila Kunis’ Orchard Farm Productions, Grey’s Anatomy executive producer William Harper, and ABC Studios, where Orchard Farm and Harper are under overall deals.

ABC

Written by Harper, the untitled project centers on a housewife who feels invisible to her husband and shunned by her teenaged daughter but finds new purpose and confidence when she becomes the indispensable protégé of the sexy private investigator who moves in next door.

Harper is a longtime writer-producer on Grey’s Anatomy. He began as a staff writer in 2008, working his way up to executive producer. Harper served as co-showrunner for the past three seasons of the veteran medical drama.

Orchard Farm Productions also has two projects in development at ABC sibling Freeform: drama Hunted and fashion-themed half-hour comedy Made In LA, a collaboration with Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage’s Fake Empire.

Orchard Farm Productions is repped by CAA, Patti Felker and JR McGinnis. Harper is repped by CAA and attorneys David Matlof and Ryan Nord.