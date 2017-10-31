ABC has put in development False Profits, a comedic soap set in the word of cosmetics marketing from Code Black writer-producer Kayla Alpert, Jason Reed, and ABC Studios.

Written by Alpert, False Profits is described as Desperate Housewives meets Glengarry Glen Ross. It follows a team of down-and-out women in suburban Arizona as they fight their way to the top of the cutthroat world of a multi-level marketing cosmetics business.

Alpert executive produces with Reed and former Desperate Housewives exec producer Sabrina Wind via Jason T. Reed Productions. ABC Studios, where Jason T. Reed Prods is under an overall deal, is the studio.

This is the second sale for Jason T. Reed Prods. this season, along with a Scherick & Ronn ensemble about friends in their 40s, also set up at ABC via ABC Studios.

Alpert is supervising producer and writer on CBS’ Code Black. Her previous writing/producing credits include TV movie Flowers in the Attic and series Up All Night and Ally McBeal. She’s repped by ICM Partners.