ABC has put in development drama Big Law, based on the Colombian format from RCN, from Ellen Pompeo’s studio-based production company, Calamity Jane, David Marshall Grant and ABC Studios.

ABC

Written and executive produced by David Marshall Grant, Big Law is a modern look at a large LA law firm and what it takes to survive and thrive in our work obsessed society. The line between our lawyers’ professional and personal lives are increasingly blurred and moral ambiguity is a job requirement. Code Black executive producer Grant writes and executive produces as part of his new overall deal with ABC Studios. Grey’s Anatomy star Pompeo and Laura Holstein executive produce via Calamity Jane.

RCN

La ley del corazón is a Colombian telenovela created by Mónica Agudelo Tenorio and adapted for television by Felipe Agudelo. It began airing on Colombian broadcast channel RCN Televisión in November 2016 and was renewed for a second season in June.

Pompeo’s Calamity Jane previously sold to ABC a female-led crime drama, written and executive produced by Andy Stern, and murder mystery drama Personal Motives based on the Spanish series Motivos Personales.

Grant is continuing as executive producer on CBS medical drama series Code Black, which is produced by ABC Studios in association with CBS TV Studios. He previously served as executive producer/showrunner of ABC/ABC Studios’ Brothers and Sisters and also executive produced NBC/Uni TV’s Smash and HBO’s Looking and served as a consulting producer on Nashville, from Lionsgate TV and ABC Studios, while the country music drama was on ABC.

Last season Grant also executive produced and served as writing supervisor of CBS/CBS TV Studios’ untitled Jenny Lumet drama project, which went to pilot starring Sharon Leal.

Grant is repped by CAA and attorney Jamie Mandelbaum. Calamity Jane is repped by CAA, John Carrabino Management, and attorneys Gretchen Rush and Steve Warren of Hansen, Jacobson.