ABC has put in development a multi-camera comedy co-written and toplined by young standup comedian Taylor Tomlinson, from The Real O’Neals‘ co-creators/executive producers Casey Johnson and David Windsor and co-executive producers Becky Mann and Audra Sielaff. The project hails from ABC Studios, which had landed the deal with Tomlinson in a competitive situation.

Co-written by Tomlinson, Mann and Sielaff, the untitled comedy is inspired by Tomlinson’s life. It will focus on a modern young woman (Tomlinson) as she attempts to stay close to her very religious parents while trying to figure out how she wants to live her own life – which might involve touching someone else’s body, no matter what they told her at Bible Camp – all while acting as a surrogate mother to her new roommates – her two younger sisters.

Tomlinson often talks about her upbringing and her family in her standup, including in her recent appearance on Conan, which you can watch below.

Mann and Sielaff will executive produce the comedy with Windsor, Johnson, and Judi Marmel. Tomlinson is co-executive producing.

Tomlinson, who started doing comedy at just 16 years old, was a top finalist on Season 9 of NBC’s Last Comic Standing. Mann and Sielaff’s series writing credits also include Rules of Engagement, Modern Family, Raising Hope and One Day at a Time.

Tomlinson is repped by UTA, LEG and Fox Rothschild. Johnson and Windsor are repped by ICM Partners, Mann and Sielaff by Abrams Artists.