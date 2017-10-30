The first trailer for Thailand prison drama A Prayer Before Dawn has been released, a warm-up to the film’s planned 2018 release. In a splashy Berlin sale this year, A24 closed a deal for North American rights to the pic, a Jean-Stephane Sauvaire-directed action film that provides a breakout opportunity for Peaky Blinders star Joe Cole.

The film is the story of Billy Moore (Cole), a young English boxer incarcerated in two of Thailand’s most notorious prisons, a world of drugs and gang violence. Prison authorities allow Moore to take part in the Muay Thai boxing tournaments, providing him hope that he might get out. A Prayer Before Dawn chronicles his savage efforts to get through each fight and win his freedom. It was shot in an actual Thai prison with a cast primarily of real inmates.

Producers are Rita Dagher, Nicholas Simon and Hurricane Films’ Sol Papdopoulos and Roy Boulter. Executive producers are Meridian Entertainment’s Jennifer Dong and Figo Li along with James Schamus. Meridian Entertainment financed the film through its production deal with Schamus’s Symbolic Exchange. The script was written by Jonathan Hirschbein, based on a prior draft by Nick Saltrese, and also stars Vithaya Pansringarm and Panya Yimmumphai.