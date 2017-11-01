Fox has released their first promo for their next live musical event, A Christmas Story Live! The short tease features the whole Parker family in costume including Ralphie (Andy Walken) his mom (Maya Rudolph), dad (Chris Diamantopoulos), and a leg lamp that has become one of the most iconic holiday symbols in cinematic history. This is the first look at the entire Parker fam in character as they take a “picture perfect” awkward family photo for the holidays.

Based on the 1983 holiday classic A Christmas Story, the Broadway adaptation first hit the stage in 2009. The upcoming live musical event will keep in the spirit of the two, following nine-year-old Ralphie Parker as he dreams of getting a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas.

Fox’s adaptation also stars Matthew Broderick, Jane Krakowski, and Ana Gasteyer. It is set to air live on Sunday Dec. 17.