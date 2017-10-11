Fox has found its Ralphie Parker. After a nationwide digital casting call, 11-year-old Andy Walken, from Seattle, WA, has been cast as the lead character in A Christmas Story Live! The live musical event is set to air Sunday, December 17, 7:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on Fox.

Walken was chosen out of 350 applicants for the role, described as a boy whose only dream is to get a Red Ryder Range Model Carbine Action BB Gun for Christmas. You can watch a video of Walken finding out he got the role below.

Walken joins previously announced Maya Rudolph, who will star as Ralphie’s mother; and Matthew Broderick, who will star as the narrator.

From Warner Horizon Unscripted & Alternative Television, A Christmas Story Live! is inspired by the holiday classic feature A Christmas Story and the Tony-nominated Broadway production A Christmas Story: The Musical. The adaptation will be filmed at the Warner Bros. Studios in Burbank.

Marc Platt (Grease: Live, La La Land) and Adam Siegel (Grease: Live) will executive-produce, with Jonathan Tolins and Robert Cary (Grease: Live) serving as co-executive producers and writers.

Walken is repped by Jillian Neal at Untitled Entertainment and Clear Talent Group.