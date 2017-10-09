“9-1-1. What your emergency?”, asks the operator Connie Britton.

We’re getting the first look at 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s upcoming drama series for Fox, which is set to premiere in 2018.

From Murphy, Falchuk and Tim Minear, the procedural drama explores the high-pressure experiences of police officers, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives.

In the trailer, a voiceover by Britton explains, “There are two types of emergency. The first kind is the one we all have everyday.

“Then there’s the second kind of emergency. The kind that comes without warning.”

In addition to Britton, 9-1-1 stars Angela Bassett and Peter Krause. Additionally, Oliver Stark, Aisha Hinds, Kenneth Choi and Rockmond Dunbar have been cast in series regular roles.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox Television in association with Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear are creators, executive producers and writers on the series. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and directs the series premiere. Alexis Martin Woodall and Angela Bassett serve as executive producers.

Check out the clip above.