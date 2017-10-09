Connie Britton is set for a lead role alongside Angela Bassett and Peter Krause in 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s upcoming drama series for Fox, which is set to premiere in 2018.

This marks a reunion for the Nashville alumna with Murphy and Falchuk. She helped launch their hit American Horror Story FX anthology franchise as star of the first installment, Murder House. Britton also had a role in Murphy’s The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story.

Written and executive produced by Murphy and Falchuk, 9-1-1 is a procedural drama that explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Britton is believed to be playing a 911 operator.

Emmy nominee Britton recently wrapped production on Land of Steady Habits, based on the debut novel from Ted Thompson, written and directed by Nicole Holofcener. She also is featured in Professor Marston & The Wonder Woman, which premiered at the 2017 Toronto International Film Festival. She’ll next be seen in cable comedy SMILF, premiering in November. Britton is repped by WME, Untitled and Hansen, Jacobson, Teller, Hoberman, Newman, Warren, Richman, Rush & Kaller.

9-1-1 is produced by 20th Century Fox TV in association Ryan Murphy Television and Brad Falchuk Teley-Vision. Tim Minear is an executive producer and will serve as showrunner. Bradley Buecker is an executive producer and will direct the series premiere.