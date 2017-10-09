Aisha Hinds (Underground), Rockmond Dunbar (The Path), Oliver Stark (Into the Badlands) and Kenneth Choi (The People v O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story) are set as series regulars in 9-1-1, Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk’s upcoming drama series for Fox, which is set to premiere in 2018.

Written and executive produced by Murphy and Falchuk, 9-1-1 is a procedural drama that explores the high-pressure experiences of police, paramedics and firefighters who are thrust into the most frightening, shocking and heart-stopping situations. These emergency responders must try to balance saving those who are at their most vulnerable with solving the problems in their own lives. Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and Connie Britton star.

Murphy, Falchuk and Tim Minear executive produce, along with Bradley Buecker, Alexis Martin Woodall and Angela Bassett. Buecker directs the series premiere episode.

Hinds recently was featured in the Fox event series Shots Fired and HBO’s All The Way, opposite Bryan Cranston and Anthony Mackie. She also received critical praise for her portrayal of Harriet Tubman in the drama series Underground. Hinds is repped by Greene & Associates Talent Agency and attorney Jeff Bernstein.

Dunbar was a series regular on Hulu’s The Path and the Fox reboot of Prison Break, and he recently wrapped a supporting role in the feature film Labyrinth, opposite Johnny Depp and directed by Brad Furman. Dunbar is repped by Don Buchwald & Associates and Mainstay Entertainment.

Stark most recently was seen in a starring role AMC drama series Into The Badlands, and in the feature film Underworld: Blood Wars, alongside Kate Beckinsale. He’s repped by UTA, Alchemy Entertainment and attorney Denton Brierley.

Choi’s role on 9-1-1 reunites him with Murphy. The two worked together on The People v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, in which Choi portrayed Judge Lance Ito. Additional television credits include The Last Man On Earth and Sons of Anarchy. On film, he most recently appeared in Spiderman: Homecoming. He’s repped by TalentWorks, Atlas Artists and attorney Myman Greenspan.