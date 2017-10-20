20th Century Fox TV has promoted communications execs Shari Rosenblum and Chris Kaspers to Senior Vice President, and Vice President, Publicity, respectively.

“Shari is a talented publicity executive who has run point on the campaigns of some of the studio’s most memorable shows, from Homeland to Modern Family,” said Chris Alexander, Executive Vice President of Corporate Communications and Publicity. “She’s valued by showrunners, talent and press alike, and I’m happy she’ll be taking on more, particularly in the awards space, as part of this increased role. Chris has become an integral member of the team, from running the studio’s San Diego Comic-Con effort to handling our high profile series This is Us. It’s no accident he won the Weinberg award for his work on that show; he’s a spectacular publicist who never lets you see him sweat.”

Since joining the studio in 2005, Rosenblum has been responsible for publicity campaigns for drama, comedy and animated series including Homeland, Modern Family, both iterations of Arrested Development, and newer series including Fresh Off the Boat, Speechless and the upcoming LA to Vegas. During her tenure, Rosenblum has been nominated four times for the Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Award, winning the honor in 2013 for her work on Homeland.

Prior, she held PR positions across other business units of Twentieth Century Fox, first with Fox Consumer Products, followed by a five year stint at Fox Home Entertainment.

Kaspers, who received the 2017 Maxwell Weinberg Publicist Showmanship Television Award for his campaign on NBC’s breakout hit This Is Us, has been with the studio since 2012. In addition to running point on that Golden Globe and Emmy-nominated series, he has been the studio’s primary publicity executive on shows including Bob’s Burgers, Bones, Ghosted, The Last Man on Earth, Last Man Standing, Life In Pieces and the upcoming Fox mid-season series The Resident, among others.

In addition, Kaspers leads a team of executives from multiple divisions of 21st Century Fox on the studio’s annual presence at San Diego Comic-Con and WonderCon.

Prior to joining Twentieth, Kaspers developed international marketing and publicity campaigns at Disney/ABC Television Group for series including Desperate Housewives, Dirty Sexy Money, and Ghost Whisperer. He began his career at MGM Studios.