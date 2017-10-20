20th Century Fox and UK-based animation studio Locksmith Animation have set Ron’s Gone Wrong as their inaugural animated feature since announcing the multi-year production partnership deal, which is expected to deliver one film every 12-18 months From directors Alessandro Carloni (Kung Fu Panda 3) and Pixar Story vet J.P. Vine (Inside Out, The Good Dinosaur), the film’s release is slated for November 2020.

It tells the story of the wonderful walking, talking, digitally connected bot that sweeps the world becoming every kid’s new Best Friend. But when an eleven-year-old boy ends up with one that doesn’t work, his attempts to teach it become a hilarious, heart-warming exploration of what real friendship means in a world of algorithms and social media.

Locksmith will develop and produce the project end-to-end in London with partners Double Negative providing digital production.

Lara Breay (Megamind, Penguins of Madagascar) is producing the project with Locksmith co-CEOs Julie Lockhart and Sarah Smith, while co-founder Elisabeth Murdoch will serve as executive producer alongside Peter Baynham. Fox will distribute the pic worldwide.