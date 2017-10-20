Twentieth Century Fox Film has promoted Julie Rieger to the new role of President, Chief Data Strategist and Head of Media. Previously EVP Media and Marketing Planning, she now will be tasked with overseeing the company’s data strategy, while staying on as head of the studio’s media planning group.

She will report to 20th Century Fox Film chairman & CEO Stacey Snider and the studio’s President of Global Marketing, Pam Levine.

Rieger has been key in helping build Fox’s new data management program, an initiative that began 18 months ago with the goal of delivering new insights via data science, natural language processing and analytics that enabled the studio’s marketing group learn more about and connect more effectively with consumers.



“Julie has been a visionary in building and implementing the studio’s robust moviegoer database,” Snider said. “In doing so, she has not only separated us from our competition, but also bridged the gap between studios and consumers, empowering TCFF to truly become a consumer-

centric business.”

Added Levine said: “Julie is that rare executive who filters a data-driven understanding of media through a truly innovative and creative lens. She thinks as much about the message we’re

delivering as the medium, and how the two interact. That unique ability is what makes her the

perfect person to unlock the potential in this new initiative.”

Rieger joined Fox in 2008. Before that she led West Coast operations at Zenith, overseeing a number of accounts including 20th Century Fox.