The International Documentary Association has announced the initial round of nominees for the 2017 IDA Documentary Awards. The 33rd annual event will take place December 9 at the Paramount Theatre in Los Angeles.

The IDA will honor director Marcel Mettelsiefen’s Watani: My Homeland with the Pare Lorentz Award, which recognizes work that demonstrates exemplary filmmaking while focusing on the appropriate use of the natural environment, justice for all and the illumination of pressing social problems.

It is given in honor of Pare Lorentz, the American documentary filmmaker known for his work examining social and environmental issues of the Depression era. Also receiving a special mention in the category is Joe Berlinger’s Intent to Destroy.

The IDA provides programs, resources, creates community, and defends rights and freedoms for documentary artists, activists, and journalists. Nominees for this year’s best feature, best short and awards for creative recognition will be announced on November 1.

The list of nominees:

Pare Lorentz Award

Watani: My Homeland (Recipient)

Director: Marcel Mettelsiefen

Intent to Destroy (Special Mention)

Director: Joe Berlinger

ABC News VideoSource Award

Blood On The Mountain

Directors: Mari-Lynn Evans and Jordan Freeman

Virgil Films/Netflix

Elián

Directors: Tim Golden and Ross McDonnell

Gravitas Ventures, CNN Films

Icarus

Director: Bryan Fogel

Netflix

LA 92

Directors: Dan Lindsay & TJ Martin

National Geographic

Obit.

Director: Vanessa Gould

Kino Lorber

Best Curated Series Award

American Experience

Executive Producer: Mark Samels

PBS

Dokumania

Executive Producer: Anders Bruus

DR

Independent Lens

Executive Producers: Lois Vossen and Sally Jo Fifer

PBS

POV

Executive Producers: Justine Nagan and Chris White

PBS

REEL SOUTH

Executive Producers: Rachel Raney and Amy Shumaker

UNC-TV, South Carolina ETV, NETA and WORLD

Best Limited Series Award

Daughters of Destiny

Executive Producer: Vanessa Roth

Netflix

The Defiant Ones

Executive Producers: Allen Hughes, Doug Pray, Andrew Kosove, Broderick Johnson, Laura Lancaster, Jerry Longarzo, Michael Lombardo, and Gene Kirkwood

HBO

The Keepers

Executive Producers: Ryan White and Jessica Hargrave

Netflix

The Vietnam War

Executive Producer: Ken Burns

PBS/WETA

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story

Executive Producers: Jenner Furst and Nick Sandow

Spike

Best Episodic Series Award

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown

Executive Producers: Anthony Bourdain, Christopher Collins, Lydia Tenaglia and Sandra Zweig

CNN

Chef’s Table

Executive Producers: David Gelb, Matthew Weaver, Brian McGinn, Andrew Fried, Dane Lillegard and Matthew Hilliard

Netflix

Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath

Executive Producers: Leah Remini, Aaron Saidman, Alex Weresow, Devon-Graham-Hammonds, Elaine Frontain Bryant and Amy Savitsky

A&E

MARS

Executive Producers: Ron Howard, Brian Grazer, Michael Rosenberg, Dave O’Connor, Jon Kamen, Tommy Turtle, David Sirulnick, Jonathan Silberberg, Lorenzo Mieli, Everardo Gout, Justin Wilkes, Tim Pastore, Matt Renner, Robert Palumbo, and David Sirulneck

National Geographic

Planet Earth II

Executive Producer: Michael Gunton

BBC AMERICA/BBC Worldwide

Best Short Form Series Award

Field of Vision

Executive Producers: Laura Poitras, AJ Schnack and Charlotte Cook

Field of Vision

Shorts on Time

Executive Producers: Julie Parker Benello

Lifetime

The Guardian documentaries

Executive Producers: Charlie Phillips and Lindsay Poulton

The Guardian

The New York Times Op-Docs

Executive Producer: Kathleen Lingo

The New York Times

The Secret Life of Muslims

Executive Producers: Joshua Seftel and Reza Aslan

Vox

David L. Wolper Student Documentary Award

Believers

Director: Ray Whitehouse

University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Chomo

Director: Maayan Arad

National Film and Television School (United Kingdom)

How To Make A Pearl

Director: Jason Hanasik

UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism

Man on Fire

Director: Joel Fendelman

University of Texas, Austin

Room 140

Director: Priscilla Gonzalez Sainz

Stanford University