EXCLUSIVE: Commercial production company 1stAveMachine is launching a talent management division on its way to expand its content production business. The company, co-founded by Serge Patzak, will rep talent in film and TV, branded, social, VR and digital entertainment. Overseeing the management division will be Ross Siegel who previously worked at MGM and Maker Studios. He takes on the role of head of management and development.

“With 1stAveMachine Management, we want to create a vibrant roster of clients, drawing on our existing commercial directing talent, our relationships with digital creators and to bring in new talent,” said Patzak. “Ultimately, we want to bring different talent and ideas together to produce original content in branded, VR, online and film and TV.”

“A number of our directors are poised to make the jump from commercial directing to more long-form content directing.” The company produced and financed client Nico Casavecchia’s feature film Findingi Sofia which was licensed by Hulu. The company also reps Bob Partington, commercial director, online creator and a TV personality on The History Channel.