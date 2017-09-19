Zefr, a technology company that provides contextual targeting solutions for brands advertising on YouTube, has named Toby Byrne, former head of ad sales for Fox Networks Group, as President.

In his new role, Byrne will lead the overall direction of Zefr’s marketing and sales organizations. In addition, he’ll be charged with bolstering relationships with holding companies and major brands as well as lead the company’s global expansion into Europe. He will also drive Zefr’s strategic direction in conjunction with the co-CEOs.

Prior to joining Zefr, Byrne spent nearly 21 years at Fox, rising through the ranks to become president of ad sales for Fox Broadcasting Company in 2010. Four years later, he was tapped for his most recent position, president of advertising sales for Fox Networks Group, in which he oversaw national ad sales functions and revenue-generating strategies for the company’s domestic entertainment and sports television businesses, including Fox Broadcasting Company, Fox Sports, FX Networks, National Geographic Channels and their digital extensions.

“At Zefr we believe that context matters and the only way brands can ensure safety and relevance on YouTube is to deliver their message against premium content that makes sense,” said Rich Raddon and Zach James, Co-CEOs of Zefr. “With his previous experience as president of ad sales for Fox, Toby has intimate knowledge of how to package content so it resonates with the right audience. We couldn’t think of a better and more strategic executive than Toby to lead us into this next stage of our growth.”

In addition, Brian Atwood, EVP & Head of Sales for Zefr, is being promoted to Chief Sales Officer, reporting to Byrne.