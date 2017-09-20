Batman V Superman and Justice League director Zack Snyder has just released Snow Steam Iron, a short film he directed. He released it on the Vero website. It is the first we’ve heard from Snyder since he stepped back from finishing Justice League to deal with a family tragedy, and Joss Whedon stepped in to finish the film for him. The logline of the short:

Snow gently falls on the blood-stained streets of a seedy out-of-time New York City. Steam envelopes the nightmare unfolding within its narrow alleys. Iron is the will of the one who would dare to resist… fight… survive. As the scope of Snyder’s films increased after 300 and the Superman resurrection film Man of Steel, Snyder craved the opportunity to see what he could accomplish over a few days with a small group of friends and family, using only an iPhone to shoot.

Check out the teaser above.