After renewing the series for a second season and recently naming a new showrunner, Amazon has canceled Christina Ricci starrer Z: The Beginning Of Everything. Amazon confirmed the decision came while the series was in the process of writing scripts for Season 2.

Created by Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, the half-hour dramedy was based on based on the life of Zelda Sayre Fitzgerald (Ricci), the brilliant, beautiful and talented Southern Belle who becomes the original flapper and icon of the wild Jazz Age in the 20s.

Karl Gajdusek (Stranger Things) had just recently been named showrunner/executive producer for Season 2.

Prestwich and Yorkin also exec produced along with Pamela Koffler, Christine Vachon and Ricci.

Amazon also scrapped Chris Carter’s The After after picking it up to series two years ago.