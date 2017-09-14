YouTube will release an new unscripted series from Fulwell 73 that celebrates soccer and its biggest stars off the field, relaxed and having a laugh. Training Days (working title) will debut exclusively on the web video giant in the spring.

The 10-week series will be executive produced by James Corden, Ben Winston, Gabe Turner and Leo Pearlman. Turner also will serve as both director and showrunner. The show was announced onstage at the DMEXCO Conference in Cologne, Germany, by YouTube Chief Business Officer Robert Kyncl.

In the lead-up to the 2018 FIFA World Cup — one of the sport’s biggest events — Training Days will give soccer fans an insider’s view of what their favorite players get up to after a hard day’s training. Each episode will see a host arriving at the training ground of an elite European soccer team. After spending time watching the star athletes in the thick of their training, the host will take them on a comical adventure to show fans a new side to some of the biggest soccer stars in the world.

“This is our first venture working with European partners to develop advertising- supported premium programming for both global and local audiences. We want to support them in creating groundbreaking stories and formats and expose them to our billion-and-a-half-strong audience.”

Said Gabe Turner of Fulwell 73, which has produced such sports documentaries I Am Bolt and The Class of 92: “It’s a real privilege to be working with YouTube on Training Days. The concept for the show lends itself well to bringing out a different side to our superstars and feels like a perfect fit with YouTube’s audience. Its an opportunity to spend time with some of the biggest names in world football and create some truly memorable moments.”