Good news for TV’s Land’s Younger. The fourth season of the Sutton Foster starrer was the highest-rated and most-watched in series history in Live+3, according to the network and Nielsen.

Season 4 drew a .85 in Adults 25-54, up 31% vs the prior season; 1.31 with Women 25-54 (+31%); .72 with Adults 18-49 (+32%); 1.13 with Women 18-49 (+31%); and 1.3 million total viewers (+29%). The season finale, “Irish Goodbye,” notched series highs with a .82 with Adults 18-49 and a 1.30 with Women 18-49.

Created by Darren Star (Sex and the City), Younger stars Foster as a 40-year-old woman who pretends to be 26 in order to get a job in the highly competitive world of publishing – and succeeds. Hilary Duff, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor, Nico Tortorella, Peter Hermann and Molly Bernard also star. The series was recently renewed for fifth season on TV Land.