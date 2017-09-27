On the heels of Young Sheldon‘s stellar Monday premiere, CBS has given a full-season pickup to the Big Bang Theory spinoff with an order for nine additional episodes, bringing the comedy’s freshman total to 22 episodes. It is the first new series of the 2017-18 season to receive a full-season pickup.

Monday’s Young Sheldon preview behind the season premiere of The Big Bang Theory drew a 3.8 rating in 18-49, and was watched by 17.2 million viewers, retaining an outstanding 98% of its BBT lead-in. The series starring Iain Armitage as younger version of Jim Parsons’ BBT character, which became the most-watched comedy premiere on CBS since 2011, moves to its regular time period on Thursday, November 2 at 8:30 PM.

There is some concern whether the new single-camera comedy will be able to sustain the momentum of its great start after several weeks on the bench, but CBS is committed to promoting it on-air, and on Thursday Young Sheldon will once again follow BBT.

Young Sheldon, from Chuck Lorre Productions in association with Warner Bros Television, co-stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Annie Potts, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord and the voice of Jim Parsons. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak are executive producers.