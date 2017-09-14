Hari Nef is set for a recurring role opposite Penn Badgley and Elizabeth Lail in Lifetime’s straight-to-series psychological thriller drama You, from Greg Berlanti and Sera Gamble. Written by Berlanti and Gamble based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novel, You is described as a 21st century love story that asks, “What would you do for love?” When a brilliant bookstore manager Joe (Badgley) crosses paths with an aspiring writer, Beck (Lail), his answer becomes clear: anything. Nef will play Blythe, a talented and competitive peer in Beck’s MFA program. Nef is best known for her recurring role as Gittel in Amazon’s Transparent and she recently shot a lead role in Sam Levinson’s upcoming film Assassination Nation. Hari is repped by Gersh and by IMG for modeling.

Newcomer Isabel Arraiza has been cast in a recurring role opposite Sean Bean in Crackle’s upcoming drama series The Oath, executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson (Power) and his G-Unit Film & Television. Written and created by former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Joe Halpin (Hawaii Five-O, Secrets and Lies), the 10-episode original series explores a world of gangs made up of those sworn to protect and defend and sheds light on corrupt and secret societies that are nearly impossible to join. Only a select few make the cut – but once inside, members will do what they must to protect one another from enemies on the outside and from within their own ranks. Arraiza will play Lourdes, the daughter of prominent Cartel lawyer Victor Moreno. She spent much of her life distancing herself from the criminal underworld she was born into. When she finds out her husband, detective Pete Ramos, is a member of the Ravens she must decide if she can walk away from her marriage to spare her daughter from the dangerous upbringing she had. Arraiza, a recent Juilliard grad, also is set to play John DeLorean’s wife Christina Ferrara in indie feature Driven. She’s repped by Circle of Confusion and Gersh.