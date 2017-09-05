Fox is bringing the latest revival of The X-Files to New York Comic-Con next month, joining Season 2 of The Exorcist, Seth MacFarlane’s The Orville and more.

20th Century Fox TV announced that there also would be panels and sneak peeks for Family Guy and The Gifted. Those scheduled to appear include David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, Amy Acker, John Cho, Seth Green, Adrianne Palicki, Stephen Moyer, Jamie Chung, Ben Daniels, Alfonso Herrera, Seth MacFarlane, Zuleikha Robinson, Mitch Pileggi, Alex Borstein along with executive producers Chris Carter, Brannon Braga, David A. Goodman, Matt Nix, Rich Appel, and Jeremy Slater.

Family Guy cast and producers, including creator MacFarlane, will preview Family Guy‘s upcoming 300th episode.

The Orville premieres Sunday, September 10 on Fox.

See the full lineup of panel sessions and screenings below.

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6

6-7 PM – THE ORVILLE – Join Emmy Award-winning executive producer Seth MacFarlane along with Adrianne Palicki and executive producers David A. Goodman and Brannon Braga for an extended look at an unaired episode and discussion about the hit FOX show! “The Orville” is a one-hour science fiction comedic drama set 400 years in the future that follows the adventures of the U.S.S. Orville, a mid-level exploratory vessel where the human and alien crew face the wonders and dangers of outer space while also dealing with the familiar, often humorous problems of regular people in a workplace…even though some of those people are from other planets, and the workplace is a faster-than-light spaceship. Hammerstein Ballroom

7-8 PM – FAMILY GUY – A New York Comic-con first! Join your favorite animated family, “The Griffins,” for a very special Friday evening experience at The Hammerstein Ballroom. Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mike Henry and executive producers Rich Appel and Alec Sulkin will treat fans to a special preview of never-before-seen footage, including a sneak peek of the epic 300th episode airing January 2018 followed by a special discussion and audience Q&A, all moderated by executive producer Cherry Chevapravatdumrong. Hammerstein Ballroom

SUNDAY, OCTOBER 8

1-2 PM – THE X-FILES – Following the explosive events of 2016’s stunning finale, Chris Carter, David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson, and Mitch Pileggi will delight fans when they premiere an exclusive first look of the new 10-episode event series coming January 2018 to FOX! Main Stage

2:45-3:45 PM – THE GIFTED – From 20th Century Fox Television in association with Marvel Television, “The Gifted” tells the story of a suburban couple whose ordinary lives are rocked by the sudden discovery that their children possess mutant powers. Forced to go on the run from a hostile government, the family joins up with an underground network of mutants and must fight to survive. Executive-produced by Matt Nix, Singer, Lauren Shuler Donner, Simon Kinberg, Jeph Loeb, Jim Chory and Len Wiseman. Join series stars and producers for an exclusive first-look of the second episode from the fall’s critically acclaimed new family adventure series which airs Mondays on FOX. Main Stage

4-5 PM – THE EXORCIST – Returning fan favorites Ben Daniels (“Father Marcus”), Alfonso Herrera (“Father Tomas”), and Kurt Egyiawan (“Father Bennett”) will be joined by new cast mates John Cho (“Andrew Kim”) and ZuleikhaRobinson (“Mouse”) along with creator and executive producer Jeremy Slater and showrunner Sean Crouch to show an extended scene from the all new third episode and share some behind-the-scenes details from season two of the FOX thriller! Room 1A10