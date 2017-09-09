BREAKING: Wyck Godfrey has been tapped to replace Marc Evans as Motion Picture Group head at Paramount Pictures, Deadline has confirmed. Godfrey comes to the job after a prolific run as producer and partner with Marty Bowen in Temple Hill. His producing credits include the Maze Runner and Twilight Saga franchises, the latter of which was dropped by Paramount. Our sister publication Variety was first up with this.

Godfrey was among the names rumored over the past few weeks, when it became evident that incoming chairman Jim Gianopulos would make a change to try and energize the fortunes of the motion picture group. It also comes after the studio set Fast and the Furious producer Neal Moritz into a first look deal, prying him away from Sony after more than 20 years there. MORE