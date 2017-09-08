Writer-produicer Gary Scott Thompson has signed with Paradigm. He previously was at WME.

Best known as the writer of the original The Fast and the Furious film, Thompson went on to pen the Paul Verhoeven-directed Hollow Man starring Kevin Bacon and Josh Brolin, and the Al Pacino starrer 88 Minutes.

On the television side, Thompson was the creator of NBC’s Las Vegas starring James Caan and Josh Duhamel, and co-developed and served as showrunner on the French-American police procedural drama series Taxi Brooklyn, which aired on NBC in the US.

Most recently, Thompson’s feature script Champion, set in the world of South Asian prison fighting, was set up at Studio 8 with Jeff Robinov producing.

Thompson continues to be repped by Fourth Wall Management and Loeb & Loeb.