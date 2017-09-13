TBS has renewed its hit comedies Wrecked, People of Earth and The Guest Book for new seasons.

TNT and TBS president Kevin Reilly told Deadline during the July TCA press tour that Wrecked was “looking good” for a renewal, but had not yet gotten a green light for Season 3. The plane crash-survivor comedy was a sleeper hit when it launched last summer above expectations. It started its second season down year over year but began creeping up. Its cast includes Asif Ali, Zach Cregger, Rhys Darby, Brooke Dillman, Ginger Gonzaga, Will Greenberg, Jessica Lowe, Ally Maki and Brian Sacca.

The supernatural-tinged People of Earth, also renewed for Season 3, revolves around a group of alien abductees – or “experiencers” – living in the small town of Beacon, NY. The ensemble cast includes Nasim Pedrad, Michael Cassidy, Wyatt Cenac, Ana Gasteyer, Oscar Nuñez, Michael Cassidy, Alice Wetterlund, Luka Jones, Brian Huskey, Nancy Lenehan, Tracee Chimo, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Björn Gustafsson and Ken Hall.

Anthology-style comedy The Guest Book renewed for Season 2, hails from writer and exec producer Greg Garcia (Raising Hope, My Name Is Earl). It stems from Garcia’s habit of writing fictitious stories in the guest books of various rental cabins in an effort to freak out the next renters. Season 1 stars Garret Dillahunt, Carly Jibson, Kellie Martin, Charlie Robinson, Aloma Wright, Lou Wilson, Laura Bell Bundy and Eddie Steeples as residents of a small mountain town who interact with visitors renting the vacation home Froggy Cottage.