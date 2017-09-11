Liev Schreiber and Diego Luna have been added to the cast of Woody Allen’s new untitled movie, his latest collaboration with Amazon. It will be Allen’s next project after Wonder Wheel, which is having its world premiere next month as the closing-night film of the New York Film Festival.

Timothée Chalamet, Elle Fanning, Selena Gomez and Jude Law are already aboard the new pic along with Annaleigh Ashford, Rebecca Hall, Cherry Jones, Will Rogers and Kelly Rohrbach.

Wonder Wheel stars James Belushi, Juno Temple, Justin Timberlake and Kate Winslet and is set in 1950s Coney Island. It was produced by Letty Aronson, Erika Aronson and Ed Walson and will be released also by Amazon on December 1.