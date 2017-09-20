Todd Haynes’ Wonderstruck has weaved its way through the fall festival season after its world premiere in competition at Cannes, with stops in Telluride and Venice and a New York Film Festival centerpiece slot still to come. Now Amazon Studios and Roadside Attractions — the duo that teamed for last year’s Oscar Best Picture nominee Manchester by the Sea — have released the first full trailer of their latest collaboration, Haynes’ adaptation of Brian Selznick’s novel.

The movie has an October 20 theatrical release date after its New York fest bow, which will go a long ways to solidifying its position in the awards race; Haynes’ 2015 film Carol had a slot at NYFF too and went on to nab six Oscar noms including Best Picture.

Selznick’s story (he also adapted the screenplay) centers on Ben and Rose, children from two eras who secretly wish their lives were different. Ben longs for the father he has never known, while Rose dreams of a mysterious actress whose life she chronicles in a scrapbook. When Ben discovers a clue in his home and Rose reads an enticing headline in the newspaper, both set out on quests to find what they are missing that unfold with mesmerizing symmetry. Oakes Fegley and Millicent Simmonds play the kids, and Julianne Moore, Michelle Williams and Jaden Michael co-star.

Check out the trailer above.