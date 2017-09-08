Deadline’s Cocktails & Conversation panel series at the Toronto Film Festival kicks off today at 11 AM ET with Woman Walks Ahead, the Jessica Chastain-starring pic that tackles the true story of Catherine Weldon, a 19th-century Brooklyn artist who traveled to the Dakota Territory and became the confidante of legendary Sioux chief Sitting Bull. It is having its world premiere in the Gala Presentation section Sunday.

Chastain, co-star Michael Greyeyes, director Susanna White and writer Steven Knight join Deadline’s AwardLine editor Joe Utichi for the conversation.

