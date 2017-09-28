EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Stone, best known for her role as Harper in Disney Channel’s Wizards of Waverly Place, has been tapped to star in Santa Girl for Capital Arts Entertainment, alongside fellow Disney alum Jason Dolley (Good Luck Charlie).

Blayne Weaver (6 Month Rule) is attached to direct the film about the adventures of Santa’s teenage daughter, Cassie, as she leaves the North Pole for the first time to attend college. She must navigate this strange new world while keeping the identity of her iconic father (and her own magic) a secret.

Patricia Harrington penned the screenplay for the pic, which will go into production in Virginia next month. Capital Arts’ Paul Di Franco (Soul Surfer), Mike Elliott (Woody Woodpecker), Joseph P Genier (Teen Wolf), and Rob Kerchner are producing

Stone, whose credits include Mean Girls 2 and Lifetime’s High School Exorcism, is repped by Scale Management and Meyer & Downs.