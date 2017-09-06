The lamp has been rubbed and the genie is out. Will Smith, who plays the wish-granting Genie in the forthcoming live-action adaptation of Aladdin posted a picture on Facebook with fellow cast members Mena Massoud, Naomi Scott, and Marwan Kenzari to announce that shooting for the Disney movie has commenced.

As the photo shows the cast “gettin’ their Genie on” at Longcross Studios outside of London, you can see a very Aladdin-esque set piece in the background.

Directed by Guy Ritchie and written by John August, the adaptation stars Massoud (Amazon’s Jack Ryan) as the titular street rat-turned-prince while Scott (Power Rangers will play Princess Jasmine. Kenzari steps in as the villainous Jafar who is plotting to rule Agrabah. Also joining the cast are Navid Negahban (Homeland), Billy Magnussen (Into the Woods), Numan Acar (Homeland) and Saturday Night Live alum Nasim Pedrad.

Academy Award-winning composer Alan Menken is back on board alongside Howard Ashman (Little Shop of Horrors) and Tim Rice (The Lion King) with familiar songs from the animated feature. In addition, there will be two new songs written by Menken and Oscar and Tony Award-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land, Dear Evan Hansen).