EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate just acquired the Boies/Schiller Film Group comedy Where’s the Money for distribution. The film, directed by Scott Y. Zabielski stars Andrew “King Bach” Bachelor (Meet the Blacks) as a guy from South Central L.A. who plots to become the first black member of an all-white college fraternity in order to recover a stash of stolen money hidden in the flophouse-turned-frat house. While this seems like a small comedy — and it was shot in Los Angeles in only 16 days — the cast that was brought together by Boies/Schiller has a combined social media universe of about 120M. And that’s why it will be interesting to watch this one.

The movie was put together last summer with The Babysitter star Bachelor who tested as one of the best elements of that Boies/Schiller Film Group movie. King Bach alone has a social media universe at 26.1M with 9.3M Facebook fans, 14.3M Instagram followers and 2.5M on followers on Twitter.

Where’s The Money touches on issues that are being reported on now in the media — socio-economic, race, identity and institutions that are being looked at in a different light right now. There is a fair amount of discussion in the film about race. Lionsgate will distribute the film on Oct. 20 in limited release before it heads to Digital HD, DVD, and On Demand four days later.

Written by Ted Sperling, Benjamin Sutor and Zabielski, the project was produced by Dylan Sellers and Zack Schiller and fully financed by Boies/Schiller Film Group. The film also stars Kat Graham (The Vampire Diaries, All Eyez on Me), YouTube sensation Logan Paul (The Thinning), Allen Maldonado (Straight Outta Compton, Black-ish), Josh Brener (Silicon Valley), Devon Werkheiser (Sundown), and Method Man (Keanu, Trainwreck) with Retta (Parks and Recreation), Mike Epps (Girls Trip), and Terry Crews (Brooklyn Nine-Nine).

The co-producer is Devin Andre and executive producers are James McGough, Alex Boies, Andrew Bachelor, Baron Davis, Whine Del Rosario, Todd King. Co-executive producer is Christina Bachelor.

The Logline: Del (Bachelor), a quick-witted young man from the streets of South Central Los Angeles, learns that his still-in- prison father (Epps) and just-out- of-jail uncle (Crews) stole a million dollars and stashed it in the basement of an old flophouse. There’s just one problem: A major university is encroaching on the hood and that old flophouse is a newly gentrified, all-white frat house. Now, with the help of his dream woman (Graham) and best friend (Maldonado), Del must rush the frat, ingratiate himself with the fraternity brothers (Paul and Brener), and grab the cash before his crazy, gun-wielding uncle (Crews) or a local gangster (Method Man) get there first.

The Boies/Schiller Film Group was formed in 2012 by Zack Schiller and noted D.C. attorney David Boies to finance and produce mid-level, wide-release films. Schiller currently has four other films in post: Midnight Sun starring Bella Thorne, Patrick Schwarzenegger and Rob Riggle which will be released wide by Open Road; The Babysitter, which is a co-production between BSFG and New Line Cinema directed by McG and will be distributed by Netflix; Escape Plan 2 with Sylvester Stallone and 50 Cent which will go through Lionsgate, and The Upside directed by Neil Burger and starring Kevin Hart, Bryan Cranston and Nicole Kidman through TWC.

Schiller co-financed and produced Boies/Schiller Film Group’s Escape Plan which starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Stallone and is also currently developing an action/comedy feature adaptation of the long running television series Cops with Ruben Fleischer attached to direct.