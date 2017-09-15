Japanese actor Hiroyuki Sanada is set for a major recurring role on the upcoming second season of Westworld, HBO’s multi-Emmy-nominated breakout sci-fi Western. Sanada will play Musashi, but further details of the role remain under wraps.

Created by Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy based on the 1973 Michael Crichton movie, Westworld is a dark odyssey about the dawn of artificial consciousness and the evolution of sin. The series heads into Sunday’s Emmy ceremony with 22 nominations including for Outstanding Drama Series, lead actress for Evan Rachel Wood, and lead actor for Anthony Hopkins.

Sanada joins new Season 2 cast members Neil Jackson, Jonathan Tucker, Katja Herbers, Talulah Riley and Louis Herthum.

The Season 1 cast includes stars Anthony Hopkins, Ed Harris, Evan Rachel Wood, James Marsden, Thandie Newton, Jeffrey Wright, Tessa Thompson, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Jimmi Simpson, Rodrigo Santoro, Shannon Woodward, Ingrid Bolsø Berdal, Ben Barnes, Simon Quarterman, Angela Sarafyan, Luke Hemsworth and Clifton Collins Jr.

Sanada, whose credits include 47 Ronin and The Wolverine, will next shoot a supporting role on the upcoming Marvel film Avengers: Infinity, directed by Anthony and Joe Russo. He recently wrapped a role opposite Paul Rudd in The Catcher Was A Spy, which debuted at the Toronto Film Festival. His other recent credits include sci-fi thriller Life and Bill Condon’s feature Mr. Holmes.

He is repped by CAA, Lighthouse Entertainment and Sheppard, Mullin.