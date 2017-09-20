It is true — HBO has given a formal pilot green light to Watchmen and has ordered backup scripts for the project, Damon Lindelof’s followup to his praised HBO drama series The Leftovers.

Lindelof alluded to the pickup yesterday with an Instagram post captioned “Day One” and a picture of Watchmen‘s writers room, which opened Tuesday. Warner Bros. TV, which also was behind The Leftovers, is the studio as part of Lindelof’s overall deal there.

Watchmen, Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons’ iconic limited comic series, was previously adapted into a feature film in 2009 by Zack Snyder, who is not involved in the TV series.

A dark satirical and dystopian take on the superhero genre, the story is set in an alternate history in the year 1985 at the height of the Cold War between the U.S. and Soviet Union. It revolves around a group of mostly retired American superheroes who investigate the murder of one of their own and in the process uncover a conspiracy that could change the course of history as we know it.