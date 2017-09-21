War Paint, the Broadway musical that stars Patti LuPone and Christine Ebersole who were both nominated for Tonys this year, has set a December 30, 2017 closing date at the Nederlander Theatre. It will have played 300 regular and 33 preview performances.

The musical has a scheduled September 26-October 1 hiatus before returning October 3 for its final run charting the legendary lives of cosmetics entrepreneurs Helena Rubinstein (LuPone) and Elizabeth Arden (Ebersole). It premiered at Chicago’s Goodman Theatre in summer 2016 before opening on Broadway on April 6. Four Tony noms and seven Drama Desk noms (and two wins) followed.

Michael Greif directs the musical featuring a book by Doug Wright, music by Scott Frankel, lyrics by Michael Korie and choreography by Christopher Gattelli. John Dossett and Douglas Sills co-star. Producers are David Stone, Marc Platt, James L. Nederlander, Barbara Whitman, Patrick Catullo, Marcia Goldberg, Universal Stage Productions, Independent Presenters Network and Goodman Theatre.