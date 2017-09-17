Refresh for latest…: Two months after beginning global rollout, Fox’s War For The Planet Of The Apes planted its foot in China. The debut of $62.3M on 30,000 screens scored the studio its biggest opening weekend ever in the Middle Kingdom. The result also pushed the Matt Reeves-directed threequel from Chernin Entertainment across the $400M global mark where the total to date sits at $432M. The international box office cume is now $287.9M.

Warner Bros. With a full weekend of $62.9M in 21 markets, the Apes topped the sophomore session of New Line/WB’s hit Stephen King adaptation It which fell a modest 37% from last weekend’s debut to $60.3M in 56 hubs. That includes a phenomenal start in Mexico where there was no clowning around. It scored the biggest opening weekend ever for a horror title and WB’s best of 2017. The overseas cume is $152.6M and the worldwide tally is $371.3M.

Elsewhere, this weekend saw the launch of Venice charmer Victoria And Abdul ($4.7M/10 markets) and Venice divider mother! ($6M/16 markets), as well as the start of American Assassin .

Turning back to the China bow on WFTPOTA, it was up 42% on Dawn Of The Planet Of The Apes and is 20% higher than Logan, another well-reviewed recent Fox title. Dawn finaled north of $107M in the PROC in 2014 while Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes rose to $31M in pre-boom 2011.

Sony Pictures WFTPOTA was dominant at 65% of local turnstiles, crimping the swing of last week’s champ, Spider-Man: Homecoming — the latter was on far fewer screens. The webslinger, however, crossed the $100M threshold in China.

In other milestones, Disney/Pixar’s Cars 3 crossed over the $200M line internationally.

Numbers continue to roll in, breakdowns on the above films and others are being updated below.

