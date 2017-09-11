EXCLUSIVE: Walton Goggins has been set to star in Them That Follow, the dramatic thriller taking shape for a production start next month in Ohio. He joins Olivia Colman, Alice Englert and Thomas Mann in the Amasia Entertainment pic, set deep in the wilds of Appalachia where believers handle death-dealing snakes to prove themselves before God.

Goggins will play Lemuel Childs, the unshakable preacher determined to protect this way of life in a world that is changing and turning against their traditions. Fearing the erosion of his church and the possible loss of his daughter Mara (Englert) to the outside world, he is faced with preventing his community from breaking apart.

Brittany Poulton and Daniel Savage are directing from their original screenplay. Bradley Gallo and Michael Helfant will produce for Amasia with Gerard Butler, Alan Siegel and Danielle Robinson for G-BASE. Amasia is financing.

It’s a busy time for Goggins, who stars alongside Richard Gere and Peter Dinklage in Three Christs, the Jon Avnet pic that is world premiering Thursday at the Toronto Film Festival. He also stars opposite Alicia Vikander in Warner Bros’ Tomb Raider reboot, Disney/Marvel’s Ant Man And The Wasp and Fox’s Maze Runner: The Death Cure all due out next year. His HBO series Vice Principals opposite Danny McBride returns for Season 2 on Sunday.

Goggins is repped by ICM Partners and manager Darris Hatch.