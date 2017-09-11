Walt Disney World and Universal Studios Orlando are ready to open their doors after the shutting down during Hurricane Irma. “The Most Magical Place on Earth” and the popular entertainment-centric theme park resort have announced that they will reopen on Tuesday, September 12.

After an initial assessment of their property, Walt Disney World said that their theme parks and Disney Springs will reopen with normal, advertised operating hours. To add to the good news, special events, such as “Mickey’s Not So Scary Halloween Party,” will also take place. However, water parks will remain closed and are set to open later in the week. The hours of operation for Tuesday, September 12 are as follows:

Magic Kingdom Park — 9:oo AM-7:00 PM

Epcot – 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Disney’s Animal Kingdom – 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Disney’s Hollywood Studios – 9:00 AM-9:00 PM

Disney Springs – 10:00 AM-12:00 AM

Blizzard Beach – Closed

Typhoon Lagoon – Closed

Universal Orlando Resort announced on their website that they saw minor damage and will open on Tuesday at 9:00 AM and maintain normal business hours. This includes Universal Studios Florida, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal’s Volcano Bay. They have also confirmed that their special “Halloween Horror Nights” event will begin as scheduled on Friday, September 15.

Both theme parks modified their hours last week due to Hurricane Irma. Walt Disney World theme parks closed early on Saturday and remained closed through Monday while Universal Orlando Resort did the same.