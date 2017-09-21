Walt Disney International has shuffled its top ranks with Rebecca Campbell assuming the role of President of EMEA for the Walt Disney Company. The current president of ABC Owned Television Station Group and ABC Daytime will replace Diego Lerner in January. Lerner is returning home to Argentina where he will take on a new role as a part of the Walt Disney International management team.

Disney Campbell is a 20-year Disney/ABC veteran. In the Disney|ABC Television Group she has been responsible for the company’s eight local TV stations and their digital assets in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, San Francisco, Houston, Raleigh-Durham and Fresno. She also oversees ABC National Television Sales and ABC Daytime.

Walt Disney International Chairman Andy Bird says Campbell’s experience in managing the disparate and geographically diverse stations across the U.S. makes her the best choice to lead the company’s efforts in the complex EMEA region.

Lerner has been president of EMEA since 2009. During his tenure, the business has grown significantly. He reshaped the organization to generate greater local relevance across the region’s 100-plus countries. Prior to his EMEA role, he held a similar position for 10 years in Latin America, where he led the effort to integrate all Disney lines of business under a single operational structure — the first time such a reorganization had been implemented overseas. That vertically integrated model went on to serve as the template for Disney International’s operations worldwide.