Nearly four years after former The Walking Dead executive producer Frank Darabont and CAA sued AMC over what is now $280 million in profits from the zombie apocalypse blockbuster, the two sides are going head to head today in a Manhattan courtroom. In a bitingly bitter battle, the potentially pivotal hearing could determine what direction things go next or if the whole case dies.

With a trial penciled in for 2018, attorneys will argue this morning in front of Justice Eileen Bransten on their long-gestating respective motions for summary judgment in the matter Darabont and CAA first filed in December 2013. In the case of AMC, which is represented by Donald Trump’s lawyer Marc Kasowitz and his firm, it’s a trial-avoiding motion to see Darabont and his uber-agency’s extensive claims of limbo low license fees, slippery vertical integration and more “dismissed in their entirety.”

A definitive ruling by Bransten on the motions is not anticipated today. Among those in the courtroom tho ughare Kasowitz and, on Darabont and CAA’s side, attorney Dale Kinsella. A strong presence in Hollywood legal matters, Santa Monica-based Kinsella Weitzman Iser Kump & Aldisert LLP, along with NYC’s Blank Rome, are repping the plaintiffs.

However, even with a massive and incendiary document unsealing by both sides back in July in anticipation of today’s originally August 24 scheduled hearing, new deals and a new TWD lawsuit could actually end up playing a significant role in this case – and in today’s arguments and Bransten’s decision.

One of the new deals is TWD EP Greg Nicotero suddenly being given a percentage of the lucrative Modified Adjusted Gross Receipts near the end of the seventh season of the series based on Robert Kirkman’s comics. The other new deal was Kirkman himself and his Skybound Entertainment inking an overall pact with Amazon this summer.

Made public August 11, the Kirkman agreement with the House of Bezos was followed three days later by a new lawsuit against AMC that could dwarf that of Darabont and CAA, as well as reinforce it. Looking at somewhere near $1 billion in payouts, TWD creator and EP Kirkman, fellow EPs Gale Anne Hurd and David Alpert, plus former EPs Glen Mazzara, who was fired as TWD showrunner in late 2012, and Charles Eglee, are now claiming AMC also ripped them off big time and for big bucks.

“The defendant AMC Entities exploited their vertically integrated corporate structure to combine both the production and the exhibition of TWD, which allowed AMC to keep the lion’s share of the series’ enormous profits/or itself and not share it with the Plaintiffs, as required by their contracts,” the August 14 complaint in LA Superior Court stated in terminology that’s striking like that of the late 2013 profit-participation suit from Darabont and CAA.

“We have enormous respect and appreciation for these plaintiffs, and we will continue to work with them as partners, even as we vigorously defend against this baseless and predictably opportunistic lawsuit,” said AMC in statement of response last month to this new legal challenge.

Noteworthy is that the Kirkman deal with Amazon and the EPs’ lawsuit both came after a July 13 revelation buried in documents in the Darabont and CAA case. While fighting the Darabont and CAA lawsuit’s claims that they were owed millions more, AMC’s improved imputed license fee formula in the MAGR definition suddenly led to the Mob City creator and the agency being paid “more than $3 million, each, through March 31, 2017.”

After scoffing at Darabont and CAA’s claims for years and denying there was anything depressed about the TWD license fee, this apparent generosity saw Kirkman, Hurd, Mazzara and Albert receiving millions too as a part of their individual deals. If the new AMC payouts were designed to blunt Darabont and CAA accusations and financial claims, they look to have backfired in the tactical and strategic sense as the other EPs obviously took a closer look at the books and didn’t like what they found.

Amidst pushing for their own partial summary judgment and rejecting the defendant’s motion, expect Darabont and CAA’s Hollywood heavyweight lawyers to pound AMC today over the new license fees and payouts. Also don’t be surprised to hear them refer to the new lawsuit from Kirkman, Hurd and crew as a further example of the way AMC treats its talent and content creators.

The fact is, for the most part, AMC and parent company AMC Networks have been publicly pummeled for their alleged business practices by The Shawshank Redemption director since he and CAA took them to court. Accused by Darabont and CAA’s legal team of a plethora of self-serving and pocket stuffing sleight of hand moves, AMC’s attorneys at Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP attempted unsuccessfully to have the case tossed out in February 2016.

When that failed, the Josh Sapan-run company and its lawyers tried to turn the shame spotlight on the showrunner they pink slipped back in July 2011 midway through production on the second season of TWD. As a part of the long orchestrated and dense document dump in mid-July this year, AMC spewed into the public record a catalogue of highly inappropriate, “f**k you all” and other expletives filled emails from Darabont during his time running TWD.

That maximum effect action generated a lot of negative attention on Darabont, as surely was the intention. It also spurned Darabont pal and Sons Of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter to soon afterwards openly and scathingly term the action to be a “#c**tmove” on AMC’s part.

“Rather than a referendum on me, this lawsuit is about AMC’s radically undervaluing The Walking Dead in order not to share profits in a manner reflecting the show’s actual fair market value,” Darabont himself stated in that affidavit made public over two months ago. “This lawsuit is also about AMC’s refusal to share the unprecedented success of the show with the people who actually created that success for them, and about AMC’s self-dealing and corporate greed,” he added.

Put another way, Rick Grimes, Negan and Season 8 of The Walking Dead aren’t back until October 22, but it’s war right now at 60 Centre Street in NYC.