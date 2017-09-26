“You’ve looked to me to be your leader, to guide you on this journey. But I’m no leader. I’m a follower, just like you. God has instructed me to stay here and wait for his sign. This is our time to prove through suffering that we’re worthy of the miracle that’s to come.” Those words from Taylor Kitsch’s David Koresh, leader of the Branch Davidians.

Here’s the first look at footage from the six-part event series that tells the harrowing true story of the 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and Koresh’s spiritual sect in Waco, TX that resulted in a deadly shootout and fire. It’s based on two biographies, A Place Called Waco, by Branch Davidian David Thibodeau, one of the nine survivors of the final fire on April 19, 1993, and Stalling for Time: My Life as an FBI Hostage Negotiator, written by the FBI’s Head of Crisis Negotiation Unit Gary Noesner.

Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Camryn Manheim, Julia Garner and Annika Marks also star.

Waco is Executive Produced by Weinstein Television, written by John Erick Dowdle and Drew Dowdle (No Escape) and directed by John Erick Dowdle.

Waco premieres in January on Paramount Network.

