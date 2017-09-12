Vikings has tapped popular Russian movie actor Danila Kozlovsky as a major new cast addition for the just-picked up 20-episode sixth season. On the hit History drama series, Kozlovsky will play the leading role of Oleg The Prophet.

Oleg the Prophet, or Oleg Novgorod, was a 10th century Varangian prince who ruled the Rus’ people. Coincidentally (or not), Kozlovsky headlined the big-budget 2016 Russian feature Viking, playing one of Oleg’s successors, Vladimir the Great, Prince of Novgorod. Here is the poster for the movie with Kozlovsky on it.

Production on Season 6 of Vikings is slated to begin this fall in Ireland. The 20-episode fifth season will air in two parts beginning with a two-hour premiere Wednesday, November 29.

Vikings, from creator and sole writer Michael Hirst, is a family saga that tells the tales of the lives and epic adventures of the raiders and explorers of the Dark Ages.

Kozlovsky has starred in numerous Russian movies, including Spy, Soulless and Legend No 17. He also appeared in the English-language film Hardcore Henry, directed by Ilya Naishuller and produced by Timur Bekmambetov, and opposite Keira Knightley in a commercial for the Chanel perfume Coco Mademoiselle, directed by Joe Wright.He is repped by Richard Cook/Lisa Richards Agency (Dublin) and Larry Taube at Principal Entertainment LA.