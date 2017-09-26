EXCLUSIVE: On the heels of the resolution of the SAG-AFTRA Video Game strike just yesterday, Keith Arem’s PCB Productions and LINK Entertainment have announced the formation of a strategic partnership for casting and celebrity talent for the video game industry. PCB Prods. is behind such franchises as Call of Duty, Ghost Recon, Rainbow Six, Deadpool, Persona, and Titanfall.

SAG-AFTRA and the major video game companies reached a tentative agreement to end the longest strike in the union’s history over bonus payments and additional payments past the initial session fee and also allows transparency. The agreed upon contract will be reviewed by the SAG-AFTRA national board next month.

The partnership between PCB Prods. and LINK clearly will help the management/production company to help put clients voice-over and motion capture work for some of the top video game titles that PCB is producing. PCB was launched in Los Angeles in 2000 and they now how over 600 titles and platforms. Arem and his wife also run the Are-U-Game workshops, teaching technical acting classes for actors working in video games, VR, and emerging interactive platforms.