EXCLUSIVE: Victoria Justice and Colton Haynes have boarded George Gallo’s Bigger about fitness forefathers the Weider Brothers.

Actress-singer Justice who has made her mark in in Fox’s Rocky Horror Picture Show, Nickelodeon’s Victorious and Blumhouse/MTV’s Eye Candy, will portray Kathy, Joe Weider’s (Tyler Hoechlin) first wife.

Haynes will play the role of iconic fitness guru Jack LaLanne, who during the 1950s and ’60s was known for his incredible feats of strength, like swimming to Alcatraz handcuffed and doing 1,033 push-ups in 23 minutes.

The actor can currently be seen on American Horror Story: Cult, and recently appeared on the big screen in Sony’s Rough Night. His other credits include Arrow and Ryan Murphy’s Scream Queens.

Bigger is being produced by Steve Lee Jones’ Bee Holder Productions and Scott LaStaiti. Eric Weider of Weider Health is executive producing with Camila Castro, of Bee Holder. Gallo starts shooting the film next month in Alabama.

Justice is repped by UTA and attorney Marcy Morris. Haynes is repped by UTA, Untitled Entertainment, and attorney P.J. Shapiro.