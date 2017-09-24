Three significant Toronto fest Specialty releases, Victoria and Abdul, Stronger and Battle Of the Sexes opened strong out of the gate this weekend. Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul reigned supreme, however, by per theater average. Starring Dame Judi Dench, the title grossed $152K in four theaters, averaging just under $38K. Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate’s Stronger with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany cracked the top ten in its debut, grossing over $1.74M in 574 theaters, while Fox Searchlight’s Battle Of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell bowed to a solid $525K in 21 locations. Good Deed Entertainment’s Loving Vincent scored a robust start in an exclusive engagement taking in over $24K. Other single theater bows included Shella Films’ Unrest ($10,700) and Oscilloscope doc Bobbi Jene ($7,500). Amazon Studios/Annapurna expanded Brad’s Status to well over several hundred theaters in its second weekend, grossing just over one million dollars. Frederick Wiseman documentary Ex Libris: The New York Public Library added a few runs in its second frame, grossing $18,250. IFC Films jumped Rebel In the Rye with Nicholas Hoult to 82 runs, grossing over $82K Friday to Sunday, while its historical drama Viceroy’s House with Hugh Bonneville is holding well one month into its release grossing over $201K.
NEW RELEASES
Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) NEW [21 Theaters] Weekend $525,000, Average $25,000
Bobbi Jene (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,500
Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $24,304
Unrest (Shella Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $10,700
Stronger (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) NEW [574 Theaters] Weekend $1,747,910, Average $3,045
Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $152,000, Average $37,933
RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND
Brad’s Status (Amazon Studios/Annapurna Pictures) Week 2 [453 Theaters] Weekend $1,001,000, Average $2,210, Cume $1,114,337
Ex Libris: The New York Public Library (Zipporah Films) Week 2 [4 Theater] Weekend $18,250, Average $4,563, Cume $42,451
May It Last: A Portrait Of the Avett Brothers (Oscilloscope) [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,000, Average $667, Cume $688,712
HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS
Rebel In the Rye (IFC Films) Week 3 [82 Theaters ] Weekend $82,323, Average $1,003, Cume $265,172
Trophy (The Orchard) Week 3 [19 Theaters] Weekend $4,354, Average $229, Cume $11,827
The Unknown Girl (IFC Films) Week 3 [23 Theaters] Weekend $28,538, Average $1,241, Cume $92,102
Do It Like An Hombre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 4 [50 Theaters] Weekend $52,000, Average $1,040, Cume $2,465,505
Dolores (PBS Distribution) Week 4 [27 Theaters] Weekend $70,125, Average $2,597, Cume $257,480
Tulip Fever (The Weinstein Company) Week 4 [90 Theaters] Weekend $32,626, Average $362, Cume $2,341,755
Viceroy’s House (IFC Films) Week 4 [120 Theaters] Weekend $201,287, Average $1,677, Cume $746,008
Beach Rats (Neon) Week 5 [44 Theaters] Weekend $39,405, Average $896, Cume $392,503
Polina (Oscilloscope) Week 5 [19 Theaters] Weekend $15,000, Average $789, Cume $148,189
California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 6 [16 Theaters] Weekend $23,479, Average $1,467, Cume $162,591
Crown Heights (IFC Films/Amazon Studios) Week 6 [7 Theaters] Weekend $1,758, Average $251, Cume $236,883
Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 6 [7 Theaters] Weekend $6,500, Average $928, Cume $160,128
Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 7 [50 Theaters] Weekend $25,952, Average $519, Cume $2,975,061
The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 7 [59 Theaters] Weekend $34,742, Average $589, Cume $1,000,463
Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 8 [57 Theaters] Weekend $80,222, Average $1,407, Cume $751,517
We Love You Sally Carmichael! (Purdue Distribution) Week 8 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,088, Average $544, Cume $111,736
Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 8 [1,431 Theaters] Weekend $1,265,285, Average $884, Cume $31,653,034
The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 14 [122 Theaters] Weekend $114,000, Average $934, Cume $42,715,107
Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 15 [11 Theaters] Weekend $13,000, Average $1,182, Cume $651,617
Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 15 [44 Theaters] Weekend $23,252, Average $528, Cume $6,117,795
The Hero (The Orchard) Week 16 [1 Theaters] Weekend $305, Cume $4,075,800
Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 17 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,396, Average $698, Cume $402,204