Three significant Toronto fest Specialty releases, Victoria and Abdul, Stronger and Battle Of the Sexes opened strong out of the gate this weekend. Focus Features’ Victoria and Abdul reigned supreme, however, by per theater average. Starring Dame Judi Dench, the title grossed $152K in four theaters, averaging just under $38K. Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate’s Stronger with Jake Gyllenhaal and Tatiana Maslany cracked the top ten in its debut, grossing over $1.74M in 574 theaters, while Fox Searchlight’s Battle Of the Sexes starring Emma Stone and Steve Carell bowed to a solid $525K in 21 locations. Good Deed Entertainment’s Loving Vincent scored a robust start in an exclusive engagement taking in over $24K. Other single theater bows included Shella Films’ Unrest ($10,700) and Oscilloscope doc Bobbi Jene ($7,500). Amazon Studios/Annapurna expanded Brad’s Status to well over several hundred theaters in its second weekend, grossing just over one million dollars. Frederick Wiseman documentary Ex Libris: The New York Public Library added a few runs in its second frame, grossing $18,250. IFC Films jumped Rebel In the Rye with Nicholas Hoult to 82 runs, grossing over $82K Friday to Sunday, while its historical drama Viceroy’s House with Hugh Bonneville is holding well one month into its release grossing over $201K.

NEW RELEASES

Battle Of the Sexes (Fox Searchlight) NEW [21 Theaters] Weekend $525,000, Average $25,000

Bobbi Jene (Oscilloscope) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $7,500

Loving Vincent (Good Deed Entertainment) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $24,304

Unrest (Shella Films) NEW [1 Theater] Weekend $10,700

Stronger (Roadside Attractions/Lionsgate) NEW [574 Theaters] Weekend $1,747,910, Average $3,045

Victoria And Abdul (Focus Features) NEW [4 Theaters] Weekend $152,000, Average $37,933

RETURNING/SECOND WEEKEND

Brad’s Status (Amazon Studios/Annapurna Pictures) Week 2 [453 Theaters] Weekend $1,001,000, Average $2,210, Cume $1,114,337

Ex Libris: The New York Public Library (Zipporah Films) Week 2 [4 Theater] Weekend $18,250, Average $4,563, Cume $42,451

May It Last: A Portrait Of the Avett Brothers (Oscilloscope) [3 Theaters] Weekend $2,000, Average $667, Cume $688,712

HOLDOVERS / THIRD+ WEEKENDS

Rebel In the Rye (IFC Films) Week 3 [82 Theaters ] Weekend $82,323, Average $1,003, Cume $265,172

Trophy (The Orchard) Week 3 [19 Theaters] Weekend $4,354, Average $229, Cume $11,827

The Unknown Girl (IFC Films) Week 3 [23 Theaters] Weekend $28,538, Average $1,241, Cume $92,102

Do It Like An Hombre (Pantelion/Lionsgate) Week 4 [50 Theaters] Weekend $52,000, Average $1,040, Cume $2,465,505

Dolores (PBS Distribution) Week 4 [27 Theaters] Weekend $70,125, Average $2,597, Cume $257,480

Tulip Fever (The Weinstein Company) Week 4 [90 Theaters] Weekend $32,626, Average $362, Cume $2,341,755

Viceroy’s House (IFC Films) Week 4 [120 Theaters] Weekend $201,287, Average $1,677, Cume $746,008

Beach Rats (Neon) Week 5 [44 Theaters] Weekend $39,405, Average $896, Cume $392,503

Polina (Oscilloscope) Week 5 [19 Theaters] Weekend $15,000, Average $789, Cume $148,189

California Typewriter (Gravitas Ventures) Week 6 [16 Theaters] Weekend $23,479, Average $1,467, Cume $162,591

Crown Heights (IFC Films/Amazon Studios) Week 6 [7 Theaters] Weekend $1,758, Average $251, Cume $236,883

Marjorie Prime (FilmRise) Week 6 [7 Theaters] Weekend $6,500, Average $928, Cume $160,128

Ingrid Goes West (Neon) Week 7 [50 Theaters] Weekend $25,952, Average $519, Cume $2,975,061

The Trip To Spain (IFC Films) Week 7 [59 Theaters] Weekend $34,742, Average $589, Cume $1,000,463

Columbus (Superlative Films/Depth of Field) Week 8 [57 Theaters] Weekend $80,222, Average $1,407, Cume $751,517

We Love You Sally Carmichael! (Purdue Distribution) Week 8 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,088, Average $544, Cume $111,736

Wind River (The Weinstein Company) Week 8 [1,431 Theaters] Weekend $1,265,285, Average $884, Cume $31,653,034

The Big Sick (Amazon Studios/Lionsgate) Week 14 [122 Theaters] Weekend $114,000, Average $934, Cume $42,715,107

Lost In Paris (Oscilloscope) Week 15 [11 Theaters] Weekend $13,000, Average $1,182, Cume $651,617

Maudie (Sony Pictures Classics) Week 15 [44 Theaters] Weekend $23,252, Average $528, Cume $6,117,795

The Hero (The Orchard) Week 16 [1 Theaters] Weekend $305, Cume $4,075,800

Love, Kennedy (Purdie Distribution) Week 17 [2 Theaters] Weekend $1,396, Average $698, Cume $402,204