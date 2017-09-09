Refresh for latest…The 74th Venice FIlm Festival draws to a close this evening with prizes about to be handed out by the Annette Bening-led jury. It’s been a strong 10 days here on the Lido where such pics as Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri drew raves in competition. Both of those hail from Fox Searchlight, and the other U.S. titles also fared well with audiences and critics.
Further, such works as Samuel Moaz’s Foxtrot, musical Ammore E Malavita from the Manetti brothers, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Third Murder and Warwick Thornton’s Sweet Country had folks buzzing.
Last year, Sam Mendes’ jury brought the studios back to the winners’ circle, but Venice juries are hard to call. We’ll know more from the Lido in just a little while, including the results of the Horizons and Classics sidebars, and the new Virtual Reality competition. Keep checking back below as we update the winners when they’re announced inside the Sala Grande.
VENICE HORIZONS
Best Actress
Lyna Khoudri, Les Bienheureux
Best Actor
Navid Mohammadzadeh, No Date, No Sign
Best Screenplay
Los Versos Del Olvido, dir: Alireza Khatami
Best Short Film
Gros Chagrin, dir: Céline Devaux
Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film
Jusqu’à La Garde, dir: Xavier Legrand
VENICE CLASSICS
Best Restoration
Idi I Smotri, dir: Elem Klimov
Best Documentary on Cinema
The Prince And The Dybbuk, dirs: Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski
VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY
Best VR
Arden’s Wake (Expanded), dir: Eugene YK Chung
Best VR Experience
La Camera Insabbiata, dirs: Laurie Anderson, Hsin-Chien Huang
Best VR Story
Bloodless, dir: Gina Kim