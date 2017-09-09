Refresh for latest…The 74th Venice FIlm Festival draws to a close this evening with prizes about to be handed out by the Annette Bening-led jury. It’s been a strong 10 days here on the Lido where such pics as Guillermo del Toro’s The Shape Of Water and Martin McDonagh’s Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri drew raves in competition. Both of those hail from Fox Searchlight, and the other U.S. titles also fared well with audiences and critics.

Further, such works as Samuel Moaz’s Foxtrot, musical Ammore E Malavita from the Manetti brothers, Hirokazu Kore-eda’s The Third Murder and Warwick Thornton’s Sweet Country had folks buzzing.

Last year, Sam Mendes’ jury brought the studios back to the winners’ circle, but Venice juries are hard to call. We’ll know more from the Lido in just a little while, including the results of the Horizons and Classics sidebars, and the new Virtual Reality competition. Keep checking back below as we update the winners when they’re announced inside the Sala Grande.

VENICE HORIZONS

Best Actress

Lyna Khoudri, Les Bienheureux

Best Actor

Navid Mohammadzadeh, No Date, No Sign

Best Screenplay

Los Versos Del Olvido, dir: Alireza Khatami

Best Short Film

Gros Chagrin, dir: Céline Devaux

Lion of the Future – “Luigi De Laurentiis” Venice Award for a Debut Film

Jusqu’à La Garde, dir: Xavier Legrand

VENICE CLASSICS

Best Restoration

Idi I Smotri, dir: Elem Klimov

Best Documentary on Cinema

The Prince And The Dybbuk, dirs: Elwira Niewiera, Piotr Rosolowski

VENICE VIRTUAL REALITY

Best VR

Arden’s Wake (Expanded), dir: Eugene YK Chung

Best VR Experience

La Camera Insabbiata, dirs: Laurie Anderson, Hsin-Chien Huang

Best VR Story

Bloodless, dir: Gina Kim