With 17 nominations total this year and two previous wins for Best Comedy Series, HBO’s Veep was seen as the one to beat in this category — and Team Selina Meyer prevailed with a third consecutive victory. Season 6 was again universally acclaimed and was the second since creator Armando Iannucci left the show in David Mandel’s hands. The upcoming 7th season will be the last run for the timely DC satire.

On stage tonight at the Microsoft Theatre, Mandel recognized shows “that truly inspire us” like Atlanta, Master Of None, Modern Family and “the Trump White House.” He also thanked Iannucci “for creating this show and for loving his family so much that he left it.”

Star Julia Louis-Dreyfus had just minutes before made Emmy history when she won her 6th consecutive Lead Actress trophy for her role as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and (briefly) president, who’s “a little bit of a venal character” navigating her way through uncharted political waters with a cast of characters who are as well-reputed for their ambitions and insecurities as their turns of phrase.

Louis-Dreyfus topped Candice Bergen and Don Knotts for most wins for the same role in the same show. Mandel joked, “We have a no jerk-offs policy and this show works because of that. And, other than Julia, we really stick to it.”

HBO in May closed one-year deals with all original cast members on the show to return for the upcoming 7th season. That includes Louis-Dreyfus, Anna Chlumsky, Tony Hale, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons and Matt Walsh.

Looking ahead to next year, Mandel said, “I’m out of a job. I guess we all are. So if anyone hears anything… I’m looking for movie work, but I’ll do television.” That grabbed a big laugh, as did Mandel pulling the wrong speech from his pocket. “Sorry, that was for best writing,” he said — category competitor Atlanta had taken that prize earlier.

Veep is executive produced by Mandel, Frank Rich, Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett.

Also nominated tonight were Atlanta, Black-ish, Master Of None, Modern Family, Silicon Valley and Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt in the category.