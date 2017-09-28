Julia Louis-Dreyfus, the Emmy-winning star of HBO’s comedy series Veep, just announced on Instagram that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer. (you can read below her note, which also gives support to universal health care)

Sources say she got the news the day after she won her sixth consecutive lead actress Emmy for the acclaimed HBO comedy and third consecutive best comedy series trophy for the show, which she also executive produces. Her illness is not related to the decision to make the upcoming seventh season of Veep its last, which was made weeks earlier. Veep‘s writing team will continue to work on scripts for Season 7, whose production will be adjusted to accommodate its star if needed.

“Our love and support go out to Julia and her family at this time,” HBO said in a statement. “We have every confidence she will get through this with her usual tenacity and undaunted spirit, and look forward to her return to health and to HBO for the final season of Veep.”