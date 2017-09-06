HBO’s Veep is coming to an end. The multi-Emmy-winning series will wrap its run with its upcoming seventh season in 2018, which will be its last.

“The decision to bring Veep to a close at the end of next season is bittersweet,” HBO President of Programming Casey Bloys said in a statement. “We love the show and everyone involved but respect the producers’ choice to bring Selina Meyer’s journey to its conclusion after an extraordinary run of critical and award-winning acclaim. Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ comedic brilliance infused Selina with a dynamic presence and a vibrant wit which will ensure her a place in the history of television’s most iconic comedic characters. We look forward to producing the seventh and final season.”

The decision was not unexpected. The original cast, whose deals ended after Season 6, only signed one-year contracts to return for Season 7, raising speculation that it would be the show’s final chaptter.

Winner of the past two Emmys for Outstanding Comedy Series — and vying for a third this month — Veep stars Louis-Dreyfus as Selina Meyer, the former vice president and (briefly) president, who is struggling to navigate uncharted political territory. The ensemble cast also includes two-time Emmy winner Tony Hale, Anna Chlumsky, Matt Walsh, Reid Scott, Timothy Simons, Kevin Dunn, Gary Cole and Sam Richardson.

The series has been nominated six years in a row for the outstanding comedy series Primetimme Emmy, winning for its fourth and fifth seasons. It also received the WGA Award for Television Comedy series for its second and fourth seasons, with the third season winning the Television Critics Association Award for Outstanding Achievement in Comedy. Louis-Dreyfus’ performance as Selina Meyer has won her five consecutive Primetime Emmys, two SAG Awards, two Critics’ Choice Television Awards, a Television Critics Association Award, and five consecutive Golden Globe nominations. Supporting actors Chlumsky, Cole and Walsh also have received Emmy noms for their work on the series.

Veep was created by Armando Iannucci. it is executive produced by David Mandel, who succeeded Iannucci as showrunner starting with Season 5, Frank Rich, Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Lew Morton and Morgan Sackett.